Skipper Davies lauds ‘best season in Roffey’s history’

Roffey skipper Matt Davies has reflected on their last campaign as the ‘best season in the club’s history’ but rued missed opportunities in cup competitions.

The Boars finished above Eastbourne to claim their fourth Sussex League Premier Division title in five years but suffered heartbreak in three cups.

Roffey were defeated in dramatic circumstances by East Grinstead in the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup final, before losing to Stanmore and Hanging Heaton in the ECB National Club Championship and ECB Vitality Club T20 semi-finals, respectively.

Davies was quick to stress he was proud of his side’s title success, but did see the domestic and national cup defeats as a ‘missed opportunity’.

He said: “I think it was the best season in the club’s history but we were very disappointed with the last three weeks of the season where we lost those three big games.

“We were proud to get to the last four in the country but at the same time it’s not like national semi-finals come round every year.

“It was disappointing and you do see it as a missed opportunity when you get so far and then don’t perform, but hopefully we can strengthen and have another go next year.”

The Roffey skipper felt last season reinforced the fact that the Boars are ‘the best side in the county’ and he has backed his side to go one better next year.

He added: “I think we’re the best side in Sussex. Four league titles in five seasons probably proves that.

“It was disappointing that we lost to East Grinstead, meaning we don’t get into the National T20 next year, but we will be targeting the National Knockout next year.

“You can either look at it one way and sulk and moan about it or come back next year and try to go better and that will be the attitude from us.”

It was also a great year for Roffey batsmen Jibran Khan and Theo Rivers. Khan hit 846 runs in 18 league games at an average of 56, whilst Rivers made 684 runs in the same time at an average of 48.86.

Davies hailed the performances of the pair but felt the Boars’ strength in depth was a key factor in their title success.

He said: “Jib broke our Premier League run scoring record and Theo had a break-out year with the bat.

“Every single person in the squad had a match-winning performance, if not more than one. I think that’s what separates us from the rest of the clubs in Sussex, that strength in depth we’ve got.”

Ominously for the rest of the league, Roffey have already begun identifying new players to bring in to the club for next season.

Davies added: “We’ve had a couple of meetings about looking at potential players to come in. I can’t really give anything away at the moment but we’re looking to bring in three or four new faces.”