Roffey won’t get carried away with ECB Club Championship progress despite quarter-final place

Roffey captain Matt Davies refused to get carried away with his side’s national cup chances after a six-wicket home win against Chingford.

The Boars have now moved into the quarter-finals of the ECB National Club Championship and will travel to Brentwood on August 5.

Roffey's George Fleming against Chingford in the ECB National Club Championship. Picture by Clive Turner

It is the first time Roffey have reached this stage of the competition since 2015 but then their run came to an agonising end after they were beaten by just 24 runs by Bath.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field and bowled Chingford out for 149 off 39.2 overs with Andrew MacGregor (37) topscoring.

After a shaky start in reply, the Boars reached 151-4 off 36.2 overs thanks to good knocks from Jibran Khan (67) and skipper Davies (59*).

Davies was adamant that his team will take things a game at a time but had belief in his side to continue their cup run.

He said: “We’re into the last eight now so we’re one of eight teams who can win it.

“We’ll just go into the Brentwood game in a couple of weeks time confident that we can win it but we’re just going to take it performance by performance.

“If we take care of Brentwood we can start looking ahead but our feet are very much still on the ground because Brentwood are a very good side.”

After being set 150 to win by the visitors, Roffey got off to a poor start as they faltered at 10-3.

A 135-run fourth-wicket partnership between Khan and Davies put the Boars within touching distance of the total before Davies and Josh Fleming (four not out) saw them home.

Davies was pleased with the way Roffey composed themselves with the bat after the early set back.

He said: “10-3 chasing 150 was not the ideal start with the bat but we do have a lot of strength in depth in the side.

“Jib (Khan) and I said we just need to weather the storm a bit and it’ll become a lot easier.

“We took it all the way to the 36th over so it was nice to get it over the line, it was just a shame Jib couldn’t see it home because he deserved to walk off at the end.”