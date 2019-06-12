Roffey ‘really frustrated’ as Eastbourne clash is abandoned in ‘bright sunshine’

Roffey remained top of the Premier Division but saw their lead cut in what was a ‘really frustrating’ day as their clash against Eastbourne was abandoned.

The Boars fell foul of the weather as their home clash was rained off in the first innings. That left each side with ten points and saw Brighton & Hove cut Roffey’s lead at the top of the table to just 16 points.

Matt Davies side went into the weekend with a 31 point advantage over then second-placed side Preston Nomads.

They managed to put on 186-3 in 29.5 overs on Saturday, before rain called a halt to proceedings. Ben Manenti made 94 and Jibran Khan 55 not out.

But with a number of breaks due to the weather throughout the day, they eventually found they had gone over time to get a game in despite the weather improving.

Davies said: “We were looking at a score of 240/250, so for the game to be called off in bright sunshine when we had only gone over by one or two minutes was really frustrating.

“We wanted to keep our momentum and winning run going, but these things happen. It affected lots of sides and some were lucky to get on and some were not.

“It was only Brighton that made up some ground and it is nice to still be top. Being rained off, there is just nothing you can do.”

Roffey travel to Preston Nomads on Saturday.