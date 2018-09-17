Roffey miss out on national glory with semi-final defeat in Vitality Club T20

Roffey suffered semi-final heartbreak as their quest for national glory fell short at the ECB Vitality Club T20 finals day on Sunday.

The Boars traveled to 3aaa County Ground on derby hoping for success in their semi-final against Hanging Heaton and to advance into the final and become the first-ever Sussex club to lift the crown.

But it did not pan out for the Sussex League Premier Division champions as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their last four clash to eventual champions Hanging Heaton.

The defeat owed much to the economical bowling of former Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Kent and Somerset pace bowler David Stiff and his new ball partner Tom Chippendale.

Stiff had his former Leicestershire team-mate Paul Harrison brilliantly taken by Nick Connolly at backward point in his first over and Chippendale took two wickets in his second over.

At 15-3, Roffey effected a mini-revival as Matt Davies topscored with 20, but only George Fleming (15), Usman Khan (12) and Theo Rivers (13) made double figures.

Superb fielding kept them in check before Stiff (3-16) and Chippendale (3-18) returned to stifle the resistance as Roffey closed on 99-9.

Hanging Heaton lost Royal Navy opener Ben Kohler-Cadmore, the elder brother of Yorkshire batsman Tom, to the first ball of their innings but they were able to pace their pursuit of a meager target of 100.

Fellows anchored the innings before Joe Fraser (35*) and Ismail Dawood, another four county man, eased them home with 15 balls to spare with an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 51.

In the other semi-final, Lewis Denmark led Swardeston’s charge to the final by plundering 122 not out from just 56 balls in their semi-final victory over Nantwich from the Cheshire County League.

They completed a 47-run success having posted 212-4, before Nantwich replied with 165-5.

In the final, Hanging Heaton became the first Yorkshire club to win the competition thanks to a masterful unbeaten 88 from their captain Fellows which steered them to a five wickets win over Swardeston from Norfolk.

Swardeston posted 164-8 as Jordan Taylor topscored with 54, before Heaton came home with 165-5 with three balls to spare.