Roffey finish first half of season top of Premier as Horsham beat Brighton - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

Roffey finished the first half of the season top of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

Matt Davies’ side beat Cuckfield in a low-scoring game. Spinners Luke Barnard (4-27) and Ben Manenti (3-48) helped bowl Cuckfield out for 123. In reply Philip Semmens took 4-30 but Roffey got home in the 28th over six wickets down.

Tom Haines his an unbeaten 92 as Horsham beat Brighton

Horsham (229-1) did their local rivals a favour by beating Brighton and Hove (224-8) by nine wickets. Tim Jarvis top-scored for Brighton with 70 while Harnoop Kalsi (4-71) bowled well for Horsham.

In reply, skipper Tom Haines (92 not out), Craig Gallagher (74) and Tom Clark (56 not out) saw Horsham cruise home.

Preston Nomads (150-3) are third after cruising to a seven-wicket win against Three Bridges (146 all out). Stuart Faith took 4-29 for Nomads before Nathan Poole (71 not out) guided them home in the reply.

Russell Talman took 6-53 as Middleton (218-7) beat Mayfield (213 all out). Mayfield’s innings was dominated by Sri Lankan Test star Kaushal Silva who hit 114.

In reply, James Allen took 5-81 for Mayfield but Middleton got home in the 51st over.

East Grinstead (263-6) drew with Eastbourne (215-9). Will Adkin (61) and Toby Margetts (76 not out) were the stars with the bat for East Grinstead. In reply, James Hockley hit 60 while Ben Twine finished unbeaten on 65. Lewis Hatchett took 4-95.

In Division 2, bottom side Goring (260-4) pulled off the result of the day, beating Lindfield (256-3) in a high-scoring game.

Toby Shepperson (110) and Apoorv Wankhade (81 not out) batted will but Sam Bothm was the hero for Goring hitting 117 in the reply.

Hastings and St Leonards (178-6) lead the Division after beating Ifield (175-9). Jed O’Brien (5-57) was the pick of the bowlers as Prasansana Jayamanne (109 not out) dominated the Ifield innings. Joe Billings (46) top-scored in the reply.

Jordan Willoughby (132 not out) carried his bat as Billingshurst (289-8) drew with Burgess Hill (248-9) in a high-scoring match. Josh Wood hit 80 for Billingshurst while Robert Palmer took 5-68 for Hill. Tom Trowbridge top-scored with 79 in Hill’s reply while Louis Storey took 5-55.

Haywards Heath (233-7) beat Chichester Priory Park (231-7). Joe De La Fuente (81) and Abhishek Raut (64) were the pick of the batsmen for Chi while Jethro Menzies (78) top-scored in the successful run chase.

Roy Kaia and Sam Rattle were the stars of the show as Bognor (139-9) drew with St James’s Montefiore (184 all out). Kaia took 5-57 for Bognor while Rattle took 5-21 for St James’s.

Division 3 West: Ansty 216-6 beat Broadwater 106 all out; Findon 281-3 beat Stirlands 184 all out; Roffey 2nd XI beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 198-9; West Chiltington & Thakeham 198-9 lost to Steyning 202-5; Worthing 213 all out beat Pagham 202 all out. Highlights: Harry Metters 103 not out and Toby Kingsbury 118 for Findon.

Division 3 East: Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 95-6 beat Crawley Eagles 93-10; Portslade 234-8 lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI 283-8; Rottingdean 191-8 beat Seaford 189-9; Rye 277-5 beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 163 all out. Highlights: Harry Smeed 132 and Ben Clifton 4-4 for Rye.

Other highlights: Daniel Wells 136 for Chichester 2nd XI; Danny Alderman 49 and 4-23 for Three Bridges 2nd XI; In Division 4 West, Slinfold (202 all out) tied with Crawley (202 all out); Max Wheatley 227 from 109 balls for St Peter’s; Darren Bazley 179 not out for Littlehampton 2nd XI.