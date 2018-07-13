Roffey captain expects close title race with Horsham in mix

Roffey captain Matt Davies has predicted a close title race as they enter the second half of the Sussex Cricket League season.

The Boars sit top of the Premier Division on 242 points, 27 points ahead of second-placed Brighton & Hove.

East Grinstead and Horsham sit in third and fourth locked on 213 and are just two points shy of second.

Roffey, who got back to winning ways against Middleton on Saturday, succumbed to their first league defeat of the season against Horsham two weekends ago.

The derby win came in a fine period of form for the Lions. They remain unbeaten in seven, picking up six consecutive victories during this purple patch.

Davies feels that their local rivals are more than equipped to bring home their first league title since 2004 and are in the title race with them.

He said: “I think you definitely can’t rule them out. Whether they’re going to get strong sides out or not each week is always the thing with Horsham.”

Davies also predicted that it will not just be the Lions gunning for the title this term.

The Boars skipper feels that the competitiveness of the league means that his side cannot take opposition teams for granted and he expects that at least five teams could potentially be vying for the title.

He added: “We’re not taking anyone for granted in the run-in to the season so Horsham, Brighton, East Grinstead, and even Eastbourne will be having their say in this title race.”