Roffey captain backs side to bring home league title after Hastings win

Roffey skipper Matt Davies believes his side has got what it takes to lift the Sussex League Premier Division title after picking up yet another win.

The Boars beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory away from home by seven wickets on Saturday to maintain their lead at the top.

Hastings hit 212-8 off their 50 overs with Harry Scowen (41*) topscoring.

Roffey reached the target in 41.1 overs thanks to a sparkling knock from Theo Rivers (102*).

The Boars sit 13 points ahead of Eastbourne in second with three games remaining, which include games against title-chasers Brighton and Eastbourne themselves, as well as local rivals Horsham.

Davies has backed his side to put in displays that will make them champions and is confident they can take home the title.

He said: “If we put in two performances in the next two weeks against Brighton and Eastbourne then, and if we win both of them, it looks like we’ll be champions.

“If we don’t you’ve got Eastbourne sniffing around and Horsham as well but we’re confident we’ll be able to put the performances in.”

Roffey began brightly with the ball as they reduced the hosts to 66-4 thanks to some fine bowling from Alex Collins (3-52).

A 53-run fifth-wicket stand between Ryan Hoadley (28) and Elliot Hooper (32) boosted the Hastings score before they were taken by Rohit Jagota (1-14) and Luke Barnard (2-31).

John Morgan (20) and Scowen offered lower order resistance but the Boars’ bowlers reduced the scoring to 212-8.

In reply, Roffey lost Ben Manenti (eight) early to Josh Beeslee (1-58) but a 138-run second-wicket knock from Rivers and Jibran Khan (55) pushed them to 154-2.

Khan fell to Jed O’Brien (2-40) before a 58-run fourth-wicket partnership between Rivers and Davies (18*) saw them home.

The skipper added: “I thought we certainly batted well to knock off the score down there.

“Our bowlers bowled well and to knock off 212 was really pleasing and was held together by another fantastic hundred by Theo (Rivers).

“Alex (Collins) bowled really well up the top and there was some good catches taken off his bowling.

“Theo and Jibran (Khan)’s partnership was crucial together and each individual innings was very good.

“Theo got his third hundred of the season and it was very pleasing for him and the team as well.”

Roffey host fourth-placed Brighton this Saturday.