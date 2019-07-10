Horsham cricketer called up to England squad

Horsham and Sussex pathway batsman Tom Clark has received his maiden call-up for England's under-19 squad.

The 18-year-old batsman is part of a 16-man squad that will contest a tri-series against India under-19s and Bangladesh under-19s in July and August.

The series will begin on Sunday July 21 against India at Worcester, which is the first of eight matches that England are scheduled to play in, with the final taking place on Sunday August 11 at Sussex's 1st Central County Ground between the two best teams over the course of the series.

The young opener will be hoping to cement his place in the England squad ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa in January 2020.

Clark has made four appearances in the Premier Division this season. The batsman has scored 108 runs in the league and averages 36 with a strike rate of 78.83.

Jon Lewis, the U19s head coach, said: "We're expecting a big test against India and Bangladesh this summer - two countries who are very strong at this level of cricket.

"We enjoyed a brilliant learning experience on tour to Bangladesh in the New Year, where our players were tested in some unfamiliar conditions, so it will be interesting to see if we can turn the tables on home soil.

"These fixtures are excellent for developing a player's skills, experience and character - some of the best young cricketers from the three countries will be battling against each other and these 'best versus best' experiences are what we feel give the players the greatest opportunity for learning whilst on the international pathway."

READ MORE Picture special - Australia A cricketers give Sussex a tough test | Famous Sussex cricketing family's legacy continues | Sussex legend Yardy lands New South Wales role