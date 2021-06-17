Nick Baker hit 55 for Southwater CC in their derby win. Pictures by Stephen Gooder

Chilt travelled to Worthing CC on Saturday, and after winning the toss elected to bat.

But the visitors were shell-shocked by the bowling of Giorgio Rigali (4-34) and Robson Piper (4-61) as they were bowled out for 100 in 19.5 overs.

Matt Machan (20 off eight balls) and Charlie Davies (23 off 18) offered some resistance but Chilt’s first innings was severely below-par.

Andy Isaacs in full flight for Steyning CC in their game with East Preston CC

But, in the reply, Swift proved to be Chilt’s man of the hour. Swift bowled with ferocity and accuracy as he finished with bowling figures of 6-16.

Swift’s destructive spell, coupled with an equally impressive four wickets for 39 from Machan, saw Chilt skittle Worthing for just 55 in 17.3 overs to take the win.

Chilt will hope to extend their stay at the top when they host Ansty CC this weekend.

Elsewhere in Division 3 West, second-from-bottom Slinfold CC suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat at Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching CC.

The Rams, winning the toss and electing to bat, were bowled out for 130 in 31.5 overs.

Rachad Forde (5-35) put on a masterful display with the ball for Littlehampton while Tom Endacott (48 off 47) top-scored for Slinfold.

James Askew (13) fell to Rilwan Mohamed (1-36) early in the reply but an 88-run second-wicket partnership from Thomas Lee (51*) and Michael Askew (a brutal 55 off 22) propelled Littlehampton to 114.

Priya Chameera Dondeenu (1-10) accounted for Askew before Daniel Smith (1-25) had Bradley James (one) removed lbw at 125-3.

But the unbeaten Lee and Louis Paul (four) got Littlehampton over the line as they finished 133-3 in 21.1 overs.

Slinfold welcome Henfield CC to Lyons Road this weekend.

Henfield (203 all out) remain rooted to the bottom of Division 3 West after they fell to a seven-wicket defeat at home to fifth-placed Findon CC (205-3).

Steyning CC’s fine run at the top of Division 4 West continued with an eight-wicket home win over East Preston CC.

When the visitors batted, Jonny Cooper was the only batsman to pass 20 but even he was out for 23 as his side were all out for 95.

Andy Isaacs led the Steyning charge with remarkable figures of 4-7 in 8.3 overs, while Hywel Jones backed him up with 3-11.

Steyning lost two early wickets but Jones (60*) and William Crees (24*) got them home.

Steyning visit Chichester Priory Park CC 2nd XI this Saturday.

Horsham Trinity CC are just above the Division 4 West drop zone following their 55-run defeat at home to Chippingdale CC on Saturday.

Chipps, electing to bat, were bowled out for 242 in 44.3 overs. Josh Bourne (50) top-scored while Leon Donnelly (3-49) and Josh Bailey (3-42) were the pick of the Trinity bowlers.

The reply saw Trinity all out for 187 in 32 overs. Trinity travel to East Preston CC this weekend.

There were local derby games galore in Division 5 West on Saturday.

Southwater CC moved to within one point of the promotion places after narrowly winning at Barns Green CC by 12 runs.

Southwater, electing to bat, were bowled out for 200 in 37.5 overs. Skipper Alex Harding (44 off 37 balls) and Nick Baker (54 off 45) put on 88 for the first wicket.

The reply saw Barns Green fall agonisingly short, scoring 188-9 off their allotted 40 overs. Daniel Skett took 4-26 for the visitors.

Southwater host leaders West Wittering CC this weekend while Barns Green visit Horsham CC 2nd XI.

Horsham twos beat second-from-bottom Wisborough Green CC by 64-runs away from home.

Horsham were put in and blasted 264-6 off their 40 overs after imperious knocks from Akshaj Krishnan (76) and Andrew Hillman (103).

The reply saw Jonny Whiting (3-19), Darren Jordan (3-49) and Mark Haines (3-27) run through the Wisborough batting line-up as they were bowled out for 200 in 37.4 overs.