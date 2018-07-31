Clark takes the praise as Horsham get back to winning ways against Ifield

Horsham captain Michael Thornely was pleased his side halted their losing run after picking up a 90-run away win against bottom side Ifield.

The Lions had not won in two matches in the Premier Division but this win stopped their slide.

Horsham were bowled all out for 255 off 54 overs with the Toms, Clark and Haines, topscoring with 56.

Ifield made 165 all out off 40.2 overs with Mahad Ahmed hitting 40.

Thornely praised his openers for helping the Lions bounce back with a win.

He said: “I thought we got off to a good start thanks to Tom Clark, who was playing aggressively at the top.

“I’ve spoken highly about Clark and he’s now become a regular performer at this level.

“Once the pace got taken off the ball the scoring became harder but Tom Haines played a good innings.”

Horsham started brightly thanks to a 90-run opening stand between Clark and Haines but Clark fell to Harnoop Kalsi (3-76).

George Garton hit a quick 35 off 21 balls before being taken by Daniel Smith (5-68).

Haines innings was finally ended by Smith at 184-6 as Paul Williams added 38 to take the Lions to 255.

In reply, Ifield struggled to contend with a potent Horsham attack.

Ashmore (5-60) set the tone for what would be a good display with the ball by removing Krishan Nayee (four) early.

The Ifield bowlers struggled to contend with Ashmore, Williams (2-6) and Nick Oxley (2-32) as the home batsmen faltered.

Some resistance was met from Akshay Ramani (37) and Ahmed but the Lions produced a controlled display to bowl Ifield all out for 165.

Thornely added: “It’s always good to have George (Garton) and he played a good cameo innings which took the attack to the bowlers but he was positive and scored quickly.

“When Joe (Ashmore) came on he didn’t give the batters much to hit and the conditions really helped.

“I don’t think anyone would’ve wanted to have faced him on that wicket.”

Horsham host Hastings & St Leonards Priory in the league this Saturday.