AJW lift Gullick Cup with final victory over Nuthurst

AJW lifted the Gullick Cup on Tuesday night as they beat Nuthurst in the final of the competition at Horsham Cricket Club.

After winning their group against Barns Green, Billingshurst and Slinfold, they went on to overcome Horsham Rugby Club in the semi-final.

That set-up a final clash at Cricketfield Road with Nuthurst, who won the toss and opted to bat first on a beautiful summer’s evening.

Nuthurst began to gather pace with two of their batsman retiring on 30, but AJW then gained control again towards the end, restricting Nuthurst to 130-5 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Alex Barron and Richard Hancocks (30*) kept up with the required run rate after ten overs.

Craig Skilton (25*) and George Magnus (20) went on the attack and took full advantage of the Nuthurst bowling attack, tipping the run chase strongly in their favour.

Gavin Simmonds then came in to finish the game off in true AJW style, with the highlight being a six that smashed through the sight screen as they won with three overs to spare.