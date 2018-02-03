Crawley boxer Ben Jones fights at the O2 tonight for Commonwealth title

Boxer Ben Jones has the chance to seal his legacy in the sport by lifting the Commonwealth belt.

Crawley professional boxer Ben Jones is in action tonight (Saturday) fighting the biggest fight of his life when he fights for the Commonwealth Featherwight Championship at the O2 Arena in London.



The 35-year-old former English and WBO European champion takes on the unbeaten reigning Commonwealth champion Reece Bellotti from Watford for the title in a show which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports (starting at 7pm).



Jones went to school at Thomas Bennett Community College and tonight expects to be watched by 12,000 people at the area plus a potentially huge TV audience.



The showdown is on the undercard of the Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain fight for the vacant WBA Continental Cruiserweight title.



