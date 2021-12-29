Royal Mint unveils two new coins in celebration of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The special coins commemorate the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch (Photo: Royal Mint)

The Royal Mint has unveiled two new coins designed in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A special 50p and a £5 crown will be released to mark the occasion, giving keen coin collectors the first chance to own a keepsake from the Platinum Jubilee collection.

The 50p is the first of its kind to celebrate a royal event, while the £5 coin follows the tradition of marking previous jubilees on crown pieces.

What do the coins look like?

The commemorative coins each feature a new and unique design by a commissioned artist and the obverse portrait of the Queen, designed by Jody Clark.

The Platinum Jubilee 50p, designed by Osbourne Ross, comprises the number 70, the Queen’s cypher and the years that span her reign.

The £5 crown, designed by John Bergdahl, features a regal design which boasts the quartered shield of the Royal Arms at its centre.

(Photo: Royal Mint)

The precious metals versions of the coins also include an inscription around the edge which reads “Serve you all the days of my life” in reference to the Queen’s longevity as monarch.

Clare Maclennan, from the Royal Mint, said: “Each year, the Royal Mint unveils a series of commemorative coins to celebrate key milestones that helped shape Britain and this year’s annual set is particularly special with a new 50 pence, £5 crown and special platinum set in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“As the original maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint has been trusted to strike coins for Her Majesty throughout an historic 70 years on the throne and celebrated royal milestones such as previous jubilees on commemorative crown pieces.

“The Platinum Jubilee celebration is a spectacular first for the British monarchy and for UK coins, and it is fitting that this historic anniversary has been celebrated on 50 pence – which is Britain’s most loved, collectable coin.”

The Royal Mint will also be releasing £2 coins recognising the life and legacy of Dame Vera Lynn and Alexander Graham Bell, along with a 50p coin to mark the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Saturday 6 February technically marks the date that the Queen ascended to the throne, but this date is also the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI.

It is therefore known as a date the Queen does not wish to celebrate.

As such, the Platinum Jubilee will instead take place on Friday 3 June, 2022 and will celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

She will be the first ever British monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee.

The government confirmed earlier this year that the UK would celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch with “a blockbuster weekend of celebrations”.