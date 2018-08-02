Zebra crossing idea for Billingshurst Primary School

A zebra crossing is being proposed for outside Billingshurst Primary School.

Billingshurst Parish Council is asking for feedback on the idea, which it has agreed to put forward to West Sussex County Council.

Parish clerk Greg Burt posted on Facebook with a poll to gauge community support ‘in principle’ for the crossing.

He wrote: “The school crossing patrol outside Billingshurst Primary School has been campaigning for improved road markings etc outside the school to improve the safety of pedestrians.

“Following discussions with WSCC, he considers that a Zebra Crossing outside the school is likely to be more effective, as it will benefit pedestrians throughout the day and be cheaper than a traffic light-controlled crossing.

“The Parish Council has agreed to formally propose the scheme to WSCC. However, whilst the scheme will be judged on its merits by WSCC, they always ask if the idea has the support of the local community.”