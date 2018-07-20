Sign up to Walk Together

As a keen walker I’m delighted to be supporting Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer’s Walk Together to save lives and improve the quality of life for all those affected by the disease.

My mum was diagnosed with bowel cancer and is thankfully now recovered, so I know how important it is to raise awareness.

Walk Together is a perfect opportunity to bring people together from all ‘walks’ of life, to show our support for those undergoing treatment, remember loved ones and help stop people dying from bowel cancer.

It’s a sponsored walk for people of all ages and abilities.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common cancer and the second biggest cancer killer.

Every year almost 42,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer and more than 16,000 people die from the disease.

However it’s treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early.

Sign up to the walk in London on Saturday 15 September or to receive a fundraising pack with everything you need to hold your own memorable walk, visit: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether

If you need inspiration on walks in your area, visit The Outdoor Guide: theoutdoorguide.co.uk

Julia Bradbury

