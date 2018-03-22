Letter: Thought

The term ‘hot cross bun’ first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1733, along with a folk song: ‘Good Friday comes this month, the old woman runs, with one or two a Penny hot cross Bunns’.

Traditionally eaten on Good Friday, the cross on the top of the Hot Cross buns represents the cross on which Jesus was crucified. The Bible says ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life’ (John 3:16).

On Good Friday, Christians take part in Horsham Churches Together’s walk of witness along East Street and West Street in Horsham. Churches carry wooden crosses to the Carfax Bandstand for a Joint Service to mark Good Friday at 11.10am.

Children and families are invited to take part in Horsham Churches Together’s Messy Easter in Swan Walk with crafts and activities, a competition and a free gift on Saturday 31st March 10am-4pm. On Easter Sunday there are services at our 32 Christian churches to celebrate the risen Jesus: ‘He is not here. He has risen!’ (Luke 24:6) - you are welcome to join us.

ROSEMARY COUCHMAN

Development co-ordinator, Horsham Churches Together, c/o Horsham Matters, Micah House, Blatchford Road, Horsham