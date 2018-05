I wish to thank the lovely family of three who selflessly stood in the pouring rain on Saturday afternoon 12th May outside Camellia Botnar at Cowfold - thanks to the chef too - helping to jumpstart my car, even offering to take my elderly mum home, then waiting to see us off safely!

In my stress I drove off in the wrong direction but we did get home eventually! Thank you so much!

Moira Dare-Edwards

Porters Close, Brentwood, Essex