Letter: Squandering taxpayers’ cash

There has been much made of how tight the budgets are and that the council has to do everything it can to save money and keep the Council Tax increases down to a minimum.

But what did I see first thing on Monday morning March 12 but a council worker cutting grass.

The grass has hardly started to grow and the ground is saturated and he was having little effect apart from churning up leaves and leaving muddy tracks.

The council manager dealing with this activity should realise that this year it is to early.

Surely this person could have been given other useful work to carry out. From the council tax we are paying for that person’s wages, the cost of the fuel and the wear and tear on the machinery, his time could have been spent more effectively, eg, litter collection, cutting back overgrown hedges, repairing potholes, repairing and cleaning road signs, etc.

If the councils of both West Sussex and Horsham cannot get their people to multitask then it is about time they did and stop squandering our the Council Tax payers’ money.

Ian Botting

Hills Farm Lane, Horsham