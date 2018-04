Why don’t the council use the £8m pile of rubble they have created in Horsham’s Piries Place to fill all the pot holes in our roads.

Here’s an idea, why don’t the council put the new car park in the brick field they created from the Novartis site and operate a shiny new park and ride system.

Shame the council don’t know that broken lifts can be mended and smelly stairs can be cleaned for less than £8m (ref WSCT Apr 5th Adrian Lee, Con, Denne).

Graham Snooks

Holly Close, Horsham