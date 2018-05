I recently received a penalty charge notice from Worthing Borough Council for a face down ticket yet if I go to a store to obtain a refund with a receipt face down on their counter the shop does not refuse me a refund as a simple action remedies.

So why are councils allowed to penalise the motorist when a simple re presentation at the Town Hall would illicit a more harmonious outcome?

Anthony F.R. Jupp

Buttermere Close, Horsham