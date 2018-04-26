Letter: Objections to incinerator

I can’t believe an incinerator is even being considered following previous objections!

My friend and I have never demonstrated before but felt compelled to do so, when we heard about the outrageous proposal for an Industrial Incinerator in North Horsham. Horsham District Council has approved the building of 2,750 homes, a business park, secondary and primary schools for North Horsham. It seems incredible that anyone would build an Industrial Incinerator in the same location, impacting adversely on current and future residents and schoolchildren.

If you haven’t already objected, I urge you to do so by the deadline of 28th April, email planning.applications@westsussex.gov.uk quoting reference WSCC/015/18/NH

The No Incinerator 4 Horsham group aims to collect 3,000 opposition signatures, so the matter can be debated at a full WSCC meeting rather than just the Planning Committee.

Petition: http://chn.ge/2vz6zm3 More information: www.ni4h.org and http://buildings.westsussex.gov.uk/ePlanningOPS/loadFullDetails.do?aplId=2213

We have a brief opportunity for our voices to be heard for the sake of our health and quality of life and that of future generations.

Karen Park

Chaffinch Close, Horsham