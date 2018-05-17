Letter: Helping worthy local causes

Horsham Lions had their annual street collection in the town centre on Saturday May 5.

We would like to thank the people of Horsham for their generosity in helping us raise £140.96.

These monies will help us to continue our good works in helping worthy local causes, as we have done for the last 55 years.

If you would like to help your community by joining the Lions, please look at our website www.horshamlions.freeuk.com for further details or contact me at david@trowbridge.me.uk

David Trowbridge

President, Horsham Lions Club, Pondtail Drive, Horsham