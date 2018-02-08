Letter: Great service from Horsham garage

As the daughter of a local garage owner of the years before and through World War Two, I wanted to register my deep appreciation of a Horsham garage.

They have carried out extensive work on my ancient and cherished car and got it through MoT tests by sheer skill.

I am an OAP, they have treated me with great courtesy but above all I have been hugely impressed by a standard of workmanship and professionalism that in this day and age is rare.

I like to think that when my father was in business motor establishments large and small had a work ethic based on integrity, efficiency, reliability but above all trust which resulted in very high standards.

I salute you Queensway Garage for offering a service in the true sense of that word.

(My father was chairman and managing director of Gilbert Rice Ltd and Rice Bros).

C. Page (Mrs)

Tanbridge Park, Horsham