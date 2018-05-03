Letter: Generous gifts help welfare

The Horsham branch of Parkinson’s UK would like to thank all those who donated so generously to the town collection on Saturday 14th April 2018.

The total sum raised on the day was £1046.49 and the money raised will be used by the branch to help fund very important research and welfare projects promoted by Parkinson’s UK, together with local initiative including physiotherapy classes and other Branch activities.

Branch meetings and socials are held on the third Tuesday in the month and we organise socials throughout the year.

Anyone is welcome and for more information about the meetings please contact our secretary Dorothy Hatfield on 01403 891592.

Dennis Saunders

Horsham Branch Parkinson’s UK, Oaks Close, Horsham