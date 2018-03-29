Letter: Free help with TV retuning

I read with interest your article on the changes/upgrades being made on the 21st March to the digital TV aerial at Midhurst, which services the Horsham area.

These are being made due to increase functions and the introduction of 4G phone system and masts.

You mentioned that re-tuning may be required following these changes as it could lead to a loss of some channels.

I lost 14 on one television and nearly all of them on another.

Fortunately, I am able to retune using the television remote control, unlike other people who may not be able to take on this task.

I fear that once again the elderly and disabled will be forced to stand the cost of calling out TV engineers to re-tune, as the television is the main entertainment in their lives, and one that they rely on daily to keep active in mind and body.

Without this their quality of life will decline and health issues may increase.

As the Government makes millions of pounds on the sale of these bands, they should offer some free help for the elderly and disabled, to ensure that they do not suffer any financial loss when these changes to the aerials are made.

T.L. Payne

Clovers End, Horsham