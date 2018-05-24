Letter: Council correct about parking

Shoppers say they were caught without change on weekends since the fee was introduced.

I am afraid that after extensive research I have to admit that Horsham District Council is right (letters May 17).

Contrary to popular belief, you cannot park in the Causeway in Horsham on a single yellow line during the day on Sundays or bank holidays.

Why you cannot is a complete mystery, so is finding the sign on Sainsbury’s roundabout.

Anyway, churchgoers beware! You have been parking here on Sunday mornings since time immemorial and you have never got a ticket.

This may be divine intervention, but I don’t think you can rely on it.

Chris Smith

Causeway, Horsham