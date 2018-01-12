Letter: Concerns over access proposal off Hills Farm Lane

I have seen that there is an e-petition to reopen the access gate to Highwood Estate off of Hills Farm Lane in Horsham. This has concerned me greatly and feel I ought to write and express a concern most of the residents have who live on or near Hills Farm Lane.

The houses were built on the Highwood Estate with the proviso that the access was only temporary.

Hills Farm Lane is a small road which gives the houses that run along it and off it access.

It really cannot cope with more traffic and the extra pollution.

I would like to point out that Highwood has another entrance and does not need to congest this small road further.

We do not have a residents’ association which Highwood Estate has, so I feel their voice is being heard but no one is interested in how the rest of the community feel.

Concerns that Highwood feels cut off from the rest of Horsham I think is rather an exaggeration and residents can always walk or cycle if they cannot take their cars through the gate.

It would be good if they accepted the conditions they accepted when they bought the houses.

Stephanie Jenner

Fellcott Way, Horsham