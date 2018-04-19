Letter: Cash boost for night shelter

On behalf of The Danny Gallivan Trust may I through your newspaper thank everybody who attended our charity fund rasing night at Broadbridge Heath Village Centre and Social Club.

Due to people’s generosity we raised a staggering £909.87. The money will be used to buy kitchen items for our double decker bus ‘Danny’ that is being refurbished by Men In Sheds Crawley to become a night shelter for homeless folk in Sussex, many of whom are former Veterans who have fought for our country.

Special thanks to Phil Farllelly and The Furious Badgers.

Steve Swain

Chairman, The Danny Gallivan Trust, www.dgtrust.org.uk, Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath