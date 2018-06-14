Letter: Care at home was wonderful

I would like to share our recent experience of Kingsmead Nursing Home in Horsham. It is run by Sussex Health Care, who have received a lot of negative press recently, though not about this home. My comments are in total contrast to the negatives.

Having looked after my husband for many happy years in our own home, and following his two months in hospital, I reluctantly realised that I must look for a nursing home for him. I was in pieces over my decision, but my amazing husband supported me!

Kingsmead was the 8th home that I looked at. I cannot fault the care that Ian has received in his 17 months there. It is not the “smartest” of homes in terms of décor and furnishings, but my comments relate totally to his care. The team of nurses and carers are led by Tria dela Cruz and have all been wonderful, looking after Ian so well, and creating a cheery atmosphere as they work.

There has barely been a day when I have not been at Kingsmead with Ian, and each time I went in I was given a cheery greeting, and felt so welcome, and I observed life in the home. I am not usually an easy person to please!

Sadly, my husband died only a few days ago, as his rare neurological disease, Multiple System Atrophy, deteriorated greatly over the last 6 months. We have been blessed over the years by the excellent support we have had from Dr Lewis at Orchard Surgery, then Dr Rattan at Park Surgery, by the MSA Trust and lastly by Ian’s wonderful care at Kingsmead NH.

I thank them all, and also for the care we have had from the doctors and nurses at East Surrey Hospital over our many visits.

Sue Welsh

Kentwyns Drive, Horsham