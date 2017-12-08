Letter: Car park penalty charge at Crawley Hospital

I visited Crawley Hospital on November 27.

On a car parked next to mine, close to the walk-in centre, was a penalty charge notice.

Also on the windscreen was a written note suggesting the driver of the vehicle was rushed to Surrey Hospital by ambulance.

So why did the car park attendant issue a penalty charge notice?

I hope the person concerned has made a full recovery and is able to prove that he was taken to the Surrey Hospital, and in doing so that Crawley Borough Council rescind the penalty notice.

Neil James

Primrose Copse, Horsham