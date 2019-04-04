How to have your say on Horsham’s NHS services

Having read on these letters pages about the lack of health infrastructure to support new developments, in Horsham, please could I inform readers about two upcoming events in Horsham, one today (4th April) at the College of Richard Collyer in Hurst Road from 6 to 8pm.

‘Our Health and Care Our Future’ is organised by Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group.

If you are wanting to influence the future of local health services and have any ideas on how to save money and make the use of the health service more efficient you can join this event by Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/our-health-and-careour-future-horsham-tickets-58357589120.

Then on the 9th May we have the seminar Mental Health Matters at the Horsham District Council Parkside offices in Chart Way from 10am till 1pm, organised by the Horsham Locality Patient Group supported by Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG and Horsham District Council to discover how local mental health services are being delivered and developed, with a focus on children and adolescent mental health. You can join this event by Eventbrite from the Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG website.

If you have difficulty in joining these events online then please phone 01293 600300 ext 3801 who should be able to advise and or signpost you to where you can find facilitation.

Lilian Bold

Hillside, Horsham