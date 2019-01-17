Horsham station coffee shop is missed

This is a copy of a letter I have sent to Southern Rail.

Thank you Southern Rail.

After serving your travelling commuters for over 20 years, the resident cafe at Horsham railway station was priced out by you putting it out to tender with the intention of making more money.

The fact that they had served you well and had a very good reputation with your customers seemed of no concern to you.

How have we all been rewarded?

We have had no coffee shop now for over four months.

With the very unreliable service over recent times, we cannot even enjoy a coffee while waiting.

Your public are not amused!

Norman Saxby

Treadcroft Drive, Horsham