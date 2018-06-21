Concern over grass cutting

Below is a copy of a letter I have sent to Horshsam District Council:

I am wondering if the grass cutters/tree maintenance employees are on strike?

Greenfields Road/Lambs Farm Road areas have not seen them for several weeks now, the grass is a good eight inches high, the group of trees next to 29 Greenfields road are DESPERATELY needing the branches cutting back (I contacted you LAST YEAR about this; nothing was done).

My great concern is that, since the cut grass is no longer collected (as it SHOULD be), when it IS eventually cut the clippings will blow around everywhere making slippery hazards on paths when it rains, also the grass will blow into, and clog road drains.

I wonder if your good selves have considered the potential flooding issues this could cause? Perhaps the local council is not bothered because the roads come under the West Sussex County Council?

Our council tax went up by nearly £10 per month this year, yet year on year we get LESS AND LESS for our money.

I do hope that you will give this your earliest attention.

H. A. Ashby

Greenfields Road, Horsham