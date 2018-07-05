Campaign over incinerator bid

Britaniacrest’s [BCR] proposal and application to West Sussex County Council [WSCC] for an industrial scaled incinerator was rejected by the Planning Committee on 19 June by a two thirds majority and every credit must go to the people of Horsham who engaged in this fight.

This was no mean achievement because the application went to committee with a very strong recommendation by the officers to accept.

This all started in November 2015 with a BCR Scoping request, so this has been a concerted effort by many over two and a half years. A real achievement, well done and thank you.

This was a battle won by the people and with no help from those that should have been to the forefront.

Horsham District Council [HDC] Planning, HDC Environmental Health, HDC Landscape Architect all had NO OBJECTION to the application which is simply unacceptable when considering the massive adverse impact that such a monstrosity would have on our landscape, our road network and potentially our health.

This was not even a waste processing project for just West Sussex, but would have drawn in most of its feedstock from London and the South East.

Even our district councillors failed to engage publicly, and as far as our Member of Parliament, he was nowhere to be seen.

Support from the local parish councils was superb, and a special mention of North Horsham PC who were very active, arranged meetings and never wavered in their support of a rejection. There was also noble support from CPRE and our local Parish, St Mark’s.

Throughout this long fight we have received the unswerving support of our local WSCC councillor, Peter Catchpole. He has been there throughout and on the day of the application spoke on behalf of the residents for what must be in excess of 15 minutes.

But the real thanks has to go to those residents who engaged, over 5,500, motivated by an active campaign ‘No Incinerator for Horsham’, and led by a small group who allocated so much precious time to the campaign. They know who they are.

Of course, this was a battle won and not necessary the war. There could be an appeal and if this is the case there will be another call for support for WSCC in their fight to uphold their decision.

Brian Johnson

Langhurstwood Road, Horsham