Call for pedestrian crossing on major Horsham roundabout

Regarding the road changes at Broadbridge Heath: rather than pointlessly moving roads around for the sake of it, if the council has a spare £2 million, I can suggest a lot of better uses for the money.

The only obvious actual improvement which is required, is some kind of pedestrian crossing on the Farthings Hill roundabout to enable pedestrians to get from Broadbridge Heath to Horsham safely.

The fact that work has already started on this scheme suggests a council which is out of touch with its electorate.

Hopefully this can be stopped before too much money has been wasted.

Phillip Windwood

North Heath Lane, Horsham