Yoga class raises funds to help refugees

On Saturday 2nd December, Horsham yoga teacher Meg Thompson hosted a charity yoga class at The Barn in The Causeway to raise funds for Help Refugees

Meg – who offers regular yoga classes throughout the Horsham area, as well as residential retreats in the UK and overseas – welcomed those who attend her Yoga with Meg classes, alongside members of the community, to her annual Charity Christmas Yoga Class.

At 10am approximately 40 people, of all ages and abilities, attended the hour long class with their voluntary contributions raising £610.00 for the charity Help Refugees.

Help Refugees was established in the summer of 2015 by a group of friends who wanted to raise £1,000 and fill a van full of donations to take down to Calais. Within a week they had raised £56,000 and Help Refugees is now the leading UK NGO in a new movement of humanitarian aid, supporting those displaced by war in Europe and beyond.

“It was incredibly heart-warming to see so many dedicated yogis attend my class on Saturday in honour of Help Refugees! I’m delighted to say that we have raised over £600 so far, and still have contributions coming in via our JustGiving page. The news agenda may have moved on, but the crisis isn't over – there are still families with no food, people are drowning in their quest to find safety as bombs tear apart their homes, there is limited access to medical care and a generation of children risk growing up without an education.

"With more than 96% of the funds we raise going straight to the frontline, our efforts will translate into food, shelter, clothing and medical care for those most in need – thank you, again, to all those who attended – together we can make a difference!”

For anyone who would like to donate to Meg Thomson’s Help Refugees fundraising effort, please visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/yogawithmeg

For more information about Help Refugees and the Choose Love campaign, please visit: https://helprefugees.org