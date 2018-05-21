Woman’s handbag stolen from Horsham coffee shop

A woman had her handbag stolen as she was sitting in a Horsham coffee shop.

Police have release information today (May 21) about the incident in the town centre on April 20 in which a woman was targeted in Pret a Manger.

The victim was sat in the West Street shop when thieves stole her bag between 2pm and 2.30pm. Her bank cards were then used in Waitrose and Sainbury’s in the town.

Officers are looking to trace the man and woman pictured above in connection with the theft.

The man was described as white, 5’ 6”, in his 30s, of slim build, with dark hair and wearing a light blue shirt, dark trousers and sunglasses.

The woman was described as in her mid-20s, with long brown hair tied up in a bun and wearing black skinny jeans, white trainers and a crop top.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 743 of 20/04.