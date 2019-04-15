Witness appeal after rocks thrown on to M25

Drivers who were on the M25 late yeaterday afternoon (Sunday April 14) are being asked if they spotted large rocks being thrown from a footbridge.

Surrey Police say they receivedg multiple reports of objects being thrown from the footbridge over Junction 10 of the M25 at around 5.50pm.

Police say that two boys, aged approximately 14-years-old, are believed to have been throwing rocks from the footbridge onto the motorway. The junction is near to Row Town, Addlestone.

The boys were both seen wearing black jackets, and one of them was wearing black trousers.

Highways England placed speed restrictions in the immediate area to help reduce the impact of damage and potential injury for vehicles and occupants if they were struck by objects thrown.

Sergeant Sarah White, of the Runnymede Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “If you were near the area and saw what happened, or have any dash cam footage, please contact us.

“Multiple cars were damaged by the rocks that were thrown, on this occasion no one was injured as a result of the carelessness of the individuals who were throwing rocks, especially with the speed vehicles travel at on motorways.

“This is an extremely dangerous thing to do, and I would urge parents to impress upon their children the recklessness of throwing objects from bridges and to know where their children are and who they are with, particularly during school holidays. This type of incident can, and has, ended in tragedy and I cannot stress how dangerous it is to throw objects from motorway bridges.

“We have received reports of four damaged cars, and this does reflect the trauma this has caused to the people who were in the vehicles at the time, who thankfully, were not physically injured.”

Anyone with information can call 101 immediately, quoting crime reference number PR/45190038919 or tell us online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

See also: Severe delays on M23 following three-vehicle crash