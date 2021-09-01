Sussex weather: your forecast for Wednesday, September 1

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, September 1

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:22 am

Chichester will be cloudy all day with a low of 14 degrees Celsius, rising to a high of 20 at 3pm, the Met Office said.

Worthing will start overcast but it will change to sunny intervals by late morning with a low of 14 and a high of 20.

Horsham will be mostly cloudy but there will be sunny intervals starting in the late morning with a low of 14 and a high of 19.

Sussex weather

Brighton skies will be overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning with a low of 14 and a high of 20.

Hastings will be overcast but skies will be clear by nighttime with a low of 15 and a high of 19.

Eastbourne will begin overcast but there will be sunny intervals by the early evening. The temperature will rise from a low of 14 to a high of 19.