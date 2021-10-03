The Met Office has forecast a windy day across the South East, with scattered blustery showers spreading east through the afternoon. Rain is expected to be heavy and blustery at times.

It will be otherwise dry with some sunny spells. The maximum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius.

Looking to the week ahead, there will be early showers tomorrow (Monday), and it will be breezy, but it will otherwise be a fine morning, with sunny spells.

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Sunday, October 3

Scattered showers will develop in some areas through the afternoon but many parts will stay dry.