Police reveal extent of loss after sheep killed on South Downs farms

Sussex residents urged to report crimes rather than writing about them on Facebook and Twitter

News you can trust since 1869

Sussex domestic violence cases ‘timed out’ due to lack of time to complete investigations

Horsham Naked calendar is launched for 2022

Crawley drug dealer jailed after police seize crack cocaine and heroin

Roman Catholic priest charged with sexual offences against boy in the Horsham district

Fresh proposals for dozens of new homes in villages around Horsham

11 Best nature and wildlife places near Horsham, according to Tripadvisor

New indoor ice rink to open in Horsham

Police reveal extent of loss after sheep killed on South Downs farms

Temperature highs will be 10 and drop to four overnight.

Sussex is in for a day of sunny intervals with a gentle breeze.