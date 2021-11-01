It has been a sunny start to the day across the county but isolated showers are possible later, according to the Met Office.

East Sussex residents can expect cloudier weather, with more frequent showers, especially during the morning. Further showers are possible through the day.

It will feel chilly, with brisk winds gradually easing. The maximum temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius, whilst there will be lows of 4 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

The Met Office predicts that it will be mostly dry overnight, with clear skies and winds easing. It is expected to be cloudier across the far southeast, with isolated showers possible.It could get as cold as 1 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, some fog may form on Tuesday morning but sunny periods will follow.

There will be light winds, but will feel rather cool.