Lindfield Christmas Festival Night cancelled: winds of 83km/h forecast
Lindfield’s Christmas Festival Night has been cancelled this evening (Tuesday, December 7), organisers have said.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:44 pm
A message on Lindfield Parish Council’s website said: “We have been watching the forecasts carefully and at the present time wind gusts of 83kmh are forecast at 5pm and 74kmh at 6pm.”
“Against that background, the council feels it has no option but to cancel tonight’s village festival on safety grounds.”
“With apologies for any inconvenience that this causes.”