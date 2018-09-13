Watch the best bits from the Ashurst Fair and Fun Dog Show

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were on parade at the Annual Ashurst Fair and Fun Dog Show which enjoyed glorious sunshine on Sunday September 2.

The show held at the Recreation Ground in the village was once again very well attended.

A contestant for the dog show

The main event of the day was the very fun dog show which had classes including best child handler, obedience and best puppy.

All were expertly judged by vets Annalise and Jonathon Underwood from Hawthorn Veterinary Surgery, Partridge Green and Henfield; with rosettes and prizes sponsored by Gatleys of Storrington.

Another highlight was the ‘silent auction’ that has now become an annual event.

Items ranged from fantastic holidays, including one to Croatia and another in a local shepherds hut, to hedge laying classes, art lessons and even meals cooked in your own house.

A delicious barbecue, ice cream stall and local produce stalls proved to be very popular, as was the Pimms stall, bar and tea area, all did a roaring trade throughout the afternoon.

Dogs and their owners enjoyed the fun agility course, testing their skills going through tunnels, climbing ramps and jumping jumps. The course later doubled up as a children’s assault ourse, with those taking part being loudly cheered on by the crowd.

Champion dog of the show and best puppy class were won by ‘Zeiss’ owned and shown by Howard King from Ashurst.

Other winners included best working dog ‘Koda’ owned by Eileen Cove, best terrier ‘Bumble’ with Marie Medhurst and best six legs ‘Gamba’ with Imogen Way.

In excess of £4,700 was raised, proceeds will help to fund solar panels for Ashurst Village Hall, ensuring the new hall becomes even more eco-friendly.

The solar panel project has also recently been awarded a grant of £10,000 by Rampion off shore wind farm and the Sussex Community Foundation.

The hall has benefitted from grants and sponsorship from individuals and local businesses, including the Big Lottery Fund, Viridor, Leaders, Cordek, GACT, Acre and the local CLC, to name just a few.

Organisers would like to thank all who have supported the project which was officially opened by local resident Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, in 2015.

For hall bookings visit www.ashurstvillagehall@btck.co.uk call 01403 710015.