Vital town foodbank ‘may be forced to close’

A vital service that provides emergency help to people in Horsham who do not have enought to eat is on the brink of closure.

Horsham Foodbank which was first set up four years ago has been searching for months for new premises in which to store food.

But so far it has not found anywhere suitable and is now in danger of having to shut up shop.

Horsham District Foodbank - established by the community charity Horsham Matters in partnership with the Trussell Trust - provides parcels of three days’ emergency food for local people in crisis.

Last month the donated food on which the foodbank relies had to be moved out of warehouse space where it had been stored at the back of the Horsham Matters premises in East Street. It is currently housed temporarily in other local premises, but will need to be moved at as little as a week’s notice.

Horsham Matters says it does not have the funds available to rent space at commercial rates.

Community support manager Ruth Hodgson said: “Nobody wants to see the foodbank close, but that’s a very real prospect if we can’t find suitable premises in which to store the donated food.

“Those in need in Horsham would lose a vital service if we found ourselves without storage.

“We need 1,000 to 1,500 square feet of preferably level access space within a couple of miles of Horsham town, with access to toilets and a sink. If you can help please do get in touch.’

The foodbank currently distributes around 14,000 meals a year through referrals from various agencies including Citizens Advice, Social Services, schools, churches and other agencies.

The foodbank centres and the warehouse where the food is sorted and stored are staffed entirely by volunteers.

Anyone who can help can contact Ruth Hodgson on 0300 124 0204 or email support@horsham-matters.org.uk.