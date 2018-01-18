VIDEO UPDATE: Search team hunt for missing man

Search and rescue teams have been out in force hunting for a missing man.

Police said Lyle Ensor was last seen at his home in Burgess Hill at about midday on Wednesday (January 17).

Sussex Search and Rescue volunteers help hunt for missing Burgess Hill man.

Sussex Search and Rescue volunteers were called at about 4pm today (January 18) to help find the 29-year-old and have been searching throughout the night.

Lyle is described as white, about 5’8”, of slim build, with shaved brown hair.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 559 of 18/01.

Sussex Search and Rescue volunteers help hunt for missing Burgess Hill man.