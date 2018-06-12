VIDEO: Investigation into blaze at country club to begin

Firefighters remain on the scene of a major blaze at a country club in Pease Pottage having worked through the night to extinguish the fire.

Ten fire engines were rushed to Cottesmore Hotel and Golf Club, Buchan Hill, in Pease Pottage after reports of a ‘significant building fire’ at around 5pm yesterday (Monday, June 11).

Crews worked through the night to extinguish the blaze and remained at the scene this morning, damping down and checking for hotspots.

A fire service spokesman confirmed that the building was 50 per cent destroyed by the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A team is due to investigate the cause of the fire this morning.

Firefighers at the scene. Photo: Eddie Howland

Photos by Eddie Howland.

