VIDEO: Horsham’s Big Gig gives families a fantastic festival experience

Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed a wonderful afternoon of live music on Saturday, June 16, at Horsham Sports Club.

The Big Gig ’18, Horsham’s tribute music festival, featured an array of energetic pop and rock covers from Flairz, A Touch of Little Mix, Forever Jackson, The Blunter Brothers and Pure Magic (Queen).

There were plenty of food stalls as well, boasting a variety of tempting treats that included traditional fish and chips, Vietnamese street food, ice cream, candy floss and South American barbecue.

For the adults there were beer tents and vendors selling Pimms and Prosecco, while children were well catered for with fun activities, a bouncy castle and slide, face painting and festival glitter.

The event was compered by Horsham’s own comedian and ‘newsagent provocateur’ John O’Sullivan, who filled the time between bands with wisecracks, silly games and witty observations about audience members.

As well as being a fun family day out, the event was a fundraiser for St Catherine’s Hospice and Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Emma Cavallo and Nicole Holden, the marketing duo that make up e-socialbutterflies, thanked the Big Gig sponsors Business Pulse and XA Digital.

Pick up a copy of this week’s West Sussex County Times for the full festival review.