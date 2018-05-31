VIDEO: Fire crews help after flooding in Billingshurst

Flash floods in Billingshurst have left roads underwater throughout the village

Residents in Coombe Hill and Rowan Drive have been affected after the roads were swamped in the deluge this afternoon.

Flooding in Coombe Hill, Billingshurst 31-05-18

Fire crews have been called to at least two properties due to the flooding in Coombe Hill this afternoon.

Firefighters were also called in to help at Billingshurst High Street, with Jenger's Mead also pictured flooded.

Salvage work was carried out at shop that had flooded due to a backed up drain and crews left the scene at 4.30pm.

A flooded cellar was also reported at another premises but when firefighters arrived, no action was needed.

Flooding in Coombe Hill, Billingshurst 31-05-18

The incidents are some of around 15 already reported to the fire service by 5.30pm today, with more coming in.

