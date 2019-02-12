Vegan sausage rolls go on sale in Horsham ... at last

People in Horsham have finally been given a chance to get their hands on a new vegan sausage roll created by bakery chain Greggs.

The vegan rolls went on sale at Greggs in Horsham’s West Street for the first time this week.

The new Greggs vegan sausage roll SUS-191202-161626001

Greggs - renowned for the mass sale of traditional pork sausage rolls - began selling its new quorn rolls in most parts of the country last month.

But the Greggs store in Horsham initially had none available for locals to buy. However, they are now on sale alongside the bakery’s original pork version.

Bosses at the bakery chain say that their vegan-version roll has been designed to mirror the classic original with layers of puff pastry, made with vegetable oil, and a bespoke Quorn filling.

Greggs launched the new product after 20,000 people signed a petition by animal welfare organisation Peta calling on Greggs to produce a vegan version of its best-selling item.

Blaise Tapp tries the new Greggs vegan sausage roll SUS-191202-161614001

And Horsham’s verdict on the new non-meat treats? ... A mini taste test by the County Times has voted the quorn rolls ... err, interesting. Some said they could not tell the difference while others enjoyed a less-fat feel to the filling.

Office worker - and meat lover - Mark Dunford said: “The pastry was nice but I wasn’t keen on the filling, it left a bit of an after-taste and the texture didn’t feel quite right.” Colleague Blaise Tapp said: “I’m a huge fan of Greggs’ traditional sausage rolls. I don’t think there’s anything tastier, but I usually end up with indigestion. The vegan rolls didn’t give me any heartburn!”

And another colleague gave the new rolls a firm thumbs-up. “I was pleasantly surprised,” he said. “It smelt and tasted very similar to a ‘normal’ one.”